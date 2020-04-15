By Denise Mundy
Sun Correspondent
Aguila Elementary School continues to serve Grab and Go Meals (both breakfast and lunch) for children 18 years and younger from 10-11 a.m. daily. Teachers/Facility collect and give out new packets every Monday morning from 10-11 a.m. for the Distance/Online Learning Platform.
Aguila Elementary encourages all staff, students, and community members to stay connected and healthy. Stay safe all!
The Aguila Library remains closed per CDC instructions. The little library on Highway 60 next to the Western Palms Trailer Park is still kept stocked with free books you can take home and read. All library online resources remain available at mcldaz.org.
Stay turned for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.