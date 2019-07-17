By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Congress Elementary School resumes for the 2019/2020 school year on July 22, 2019. The school will still operate on the current four-day calendar, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The school calendar for 2019/2020 is available online at http://www.congressdistrict.org/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=47962397.
School district days for the school district staff will be Wednesday, Aug. 17 - Friday, Aug. 19.
Helpful tip for parents of students can be found online at http://www.congressdistrict.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=3046858&pageId=3046880. Bus schedules, dress code, lunch menus and more can be found at http://www.congressdistrict.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=3046858&pageId=3046879
The state of Arizona has a law that will benefit both taxpayers and school children. Individuals can donate $200 and married couples can donate $400 as a tax credit. The tax credit reduces tax liability by the amount donated. If $400 is donated, the tax bill is reduced by $400 or if a refund is expected it will be $400 higher. The form to use for this credit is Arizona Income Tax form 322.
The school is located at 26400 S. Tenderfoot Hill Rd., in Congress. Call (928) 427-9850 for more information or visit the school’s website at http://www.congressdistrict.org/
Congress Public Library will host a presentation by a permit technician from Yavapai County Developmental Services at 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. The public is invited to ask questions and get answers. Crafternoons are sessions held every Wednesday from 2 - 3 p.m. at the library for relaxing arts and crafts and socializing. A book discussion will be held from 2 - 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Started in June, the library has added an extra open day per week. Now current hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The library is located at 26750 S. Santa Fe Road in Congress. Visit the library’s website at http://ycfld.org/congress or call (928) 427-3945.
Visit the Weaver Mountains Chamber of Commerce website to find out about local businesses, organizations and churches in Congress at https://weavermountainschamber.com/directory-search/?search=&dir-type=&location=Congress.
New members are always welcome in the chamber. Contact them by calling (928) 277-6674.
Congress Fire District reminds everyone that fire season is upon us. Stage 1 burn restrictions have been in effect since June 17. The ban is being established by the Southern Yavapai Fire department and surrounding departments. This restriction is in place due to dry conditions and wind. The restriction means no burn permits will be issued; use of model rockets is prohibited; use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit; no smoking is permitted outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards or outside of designated smoking areas; cooking on covered charcoal grills and use of store-bought fire pits which are screened is allowed at single and multi-family residences and town parks where approved but must be attended at all times; no open flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.