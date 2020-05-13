By Jane Summers
From the Congress Fire District: “We are sad to announce that due to the current stay-at-home orders being extended, we are going to have to cancel this year’s poker run entirely. We would like to continue to praise our awesome sponsors as well as all of you who continue to show up and support us year after year. However, what this does mean is this: We will have even more time to get ready for next year’s run. We will be scheduling for the first Saturday in April, April 3, 2021, the day before Easter next year, so bring all your friends and family and make a weekend of it. For all of our awesome sponsors, your sponsorship will be carried over to next year. Shirts are being made and we will get them to you as soon we get them in. Your poker run vouchers will be carried over to next year’s run so you have plenty of time to make plans!
Once again sorry to all of you who have been planning on being here. We appreciate you and look forward to seeing you next year!”
Congress Fire District representatives also state that there is currently no fire ban in effect for the community, however one is likely to be imposed shortly, probably no later than the end of May. For this reason, those who have collected brush to burn are encouraged to do this soon. However, before burning you must obtain a current burn permit from Congress Fire. Go by the fire station and the process should be quickly completed. Should you already have a burn permit, you must call the fire district and inform them of your plan to burn before actually lighting the fire.
For those who are clearing brush, but who don’t wish to burn, Yavapai County Board of Supervisors has announced the continuation of the annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations. The program began April 1 and will run through June 1.
Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours; in Congress these are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The transfer station is located north of Congress 1/4 mile east of SR89 on Stanton Road.
This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures. Cutting away vegetation 5-30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.
Please take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as you create defensible space around your properties.
Only the following items will be accepted: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings. Items not accepted are: lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage. All slash must be removed from plastic bags.
This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.
For more information, call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at (928) 771- 3183.
The Congress Library continues to be closed; reference is available by phone or email. WiFi is available outside the library. Those using that access can either use the YFL-secure connection, for which the password is YavL1br@ry, or the PFL-Guest connection for which no password is required.
Nichols West owner Simon Smith has announced that Nichols West is opening fully for dine-in and take out as of Monday, May 11, 2020. Hours will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.
