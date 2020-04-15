By Jane Summers
Sun Correspondent
Yavapai County Board of Supervisors announced the continuation of the annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations. The program began April 1 and will run through June 1.
County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours; in Congress these are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays. Fridays, and Saturdays. The transfer station is located north of Congress 1/4 mile east of SR89 on Stanton Road.
This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures. Cutting away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.
Please take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as you create defensible space around your properties.
Only the following items will be accepted: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings. Items not accepted are: lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage. All slash must be removed from plastic bags.
This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.
For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at (928) 771- 3183.
A reminder that the following changes have been made to previously scheduled activities in the Congress community:
•All classes and activities held at the Congress Library are currently canceled. The library is closed to the public. Reference is available by phone or email. WiFi is available outside the library. Those using that access can either use the YFL-secure connection, for which the password is YavL1br@ry, or the PFL-Guest connection for which no password is required.
• The Congress Fire District Poker Run has been postponed; at this time the Poker Run is rescheduled for Saturday, May 16.
Also, a reminder that both Nichols West and Depot BBQ are offering take out at this time. Nichols can be reached at (928) 427-0235 and is open 11 a.m.-3p.m. Sunday through Thursday.; 11a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Depot BBQ asks that you call orders in ahead of time; their number is (928) 427-6355.
This is a great time to support these local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.