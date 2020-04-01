By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Yarnell Regional Community Center announces an opening for the position of executive director. The director is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the YRCC including meals programs, kitchen, thrift store, facility maintenance and events in accordance with the organization’s policies and procedures. S/he will also prepare work schedules, provide guidance and supervision of kitchen and thrift store staff, and volunteers.
This position is responsible for maintaining positive community relations, especially as it relates to YRCC volunteers. The director will be thoroughly committed to YRCC’s mission and should have proven leadership and management experience. A great attitude, flexibility, patience and teamwork are essential keys for success. To apply, send resume and three professional references to Yarnell Regional Community Center, 22302 S. Highway 89, P.O. Box 641 Yarnell, AZ 85362 in care of Joyce Dennison, chairperson. A start date of April 15 is desired.
In response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the community center has adopted the following measures to protect clients, customers, staff and volunteers. Please help to spread the word about these changes. The center’s top priority is its Meals on Wheels clients. The schedule has been modified to a once-weekly delivery for all clients, leaving 5 frozen meals at each client home. Some adaptations may be necessary if a client doesn’t have freezer capacity for all the meals. The center requests volunteers to help with packaging frozen meals. Please call (928) 427-6347 to learn more.
All Meals on Wheels drivers will be informed of the protocols required by the State for safe handling/delivery of the meals. Volunteers are requested for help with organizing a phone wellness check system to reduce the isolation homebound residents may be experiencing. Those who can help make phone calls to help homebound neighbors feel cared for, please contact board member David Devaney by phoning (210) 400-8744 or emailing devaneydavid9@gmail.com. Or contact Meals on Wheels driver Jerry Florman at (602) 399-1679 or jerryflorman@gmail.com.
Dining room meals at the community center have been discontinued until further notice. The center encourages folks who regularly eat together to stay in touch by phone. Board members will consider curb-side service when they have prepared sufficiently for the top priority, home delivered meals. The center will publicize if/when it is able to offer curb-side delivery.
The community center’s thrift store is closed until further notice. Do not leave donations as this will only be creating trash for center to pay to haul away. Set items aside until further notice and donate them later. The virus can live on objects for several hours to several days; the center cannot put customers or volunteers at risk. Leaving donations without prior approval spreads the risk, costs the center much-needed money, constitutes illegal dumping and is punishable by law.
All the center’s Club Yarnell events are cancelled – both indoor and outdoor activities – until further notice. Blood pressure checks, instead of being available as usual in the center’s dining room, will be available at the fire administration building located at 22555 State Route 89 between 11 a.m. and noon on Tuesdays, unless requesters are displaying cold-like symptoms. Check the community center’s website for updates at yarnellcommunitycenter.org.
Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent would like to let the public know that the elections packets for governing board elections are now available. Packets can be picked up at Yavapai County Education Service agency office located at 2970 Centerpointe E Drive in Prescott. It is encouraged to make an appointment with Jenn Nelson prior to pick-up to ensure she will be in office to assist with any questions, (928) 442-5138 or jenn.nelson@yavapai.us. The Yarnell school district has four 4-year seats opening which are currently held by Marilyn Kae Cameron, Steven Kremer, Lani Beyle and Richard Goldman.
