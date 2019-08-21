By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Congress Public Library is doing an outreach program for local schoolteachers called “An Apple for a Teacher.” Pick an apple off the tree which is displayed at the library and purchase any or all of the supplies listed on the back. Return the apple and the supplies, and the library will deliver them to the chosen teacher. Donors can let the teacher know their identity, but it is not necessary.
Crafternoon sessions for creativity and social fun are held from 2 - 3 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at the library. A book discussion meeting will be held from 2 - 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. The library’s location is 26750 S Santa Fe Rd., Congress. Call (928) 427-3945 to learn more.
Congress Fire District reminds everyone that fire season is upon us. Stage 1 burn restrictions have been in effect since June 17. The ban is being established by the Southern Yavapai Fire department and surrounding departments. This restriction is in place due to dry conditions and wind. The restriction means no burn permits will be issued; use of model rockets is prohibited; use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit; no smoking is permitted outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards or outside of designated smoking areas; cooking on covered charcoal grills and use of store-bought fire pits which are screened is allowed at single and multi-family residences and town parks where approved but must be attended at all times; no open flames. Contact (928) 427-3336 for more information.
Healthy Living Club is a whole food plant-based potluck and book/video discussion group that meets once a month in Peeples Valley and Prescott. Each month a book or video is listed as the club selection for reading or viewing prior to attending a potluck gathering. At the potluck attendees discuss what they read or watched, and enjoy a whole food plant-based meal together. Visit the Healthy Living Club website at www.healthy-living-club.com to learn more. Join the private Facebook group for members at https://www.facebook.com/groups/wfpbhealthylivingclub/
The Weaver Mountains Chamber of Commerce welcomes area residents and visitors to explore their website at https://weavermountainschamber.com/
Website visitors can learn about schools, churches, fire districts, water companies, restaurants, artists, crafts folk, antiques, ranches, cemeteries, historical societies, community gardens, community centers, professional services, hiking/walking trails, bicycle and motorcycle routes in the areas of Congress, Stanton/Octave, Glen Ilah, Yarnell, Peeples Valley, Kirkland Junction, Wagoner, Walnut Grove, Wilhoit, Kirkland, Hillside and Skull Valley covering some nearly 400 sq. miles.
Volunteers are requested to help restore the Genung Memorial Park, the quaint cemetery located off Hwy 89 in Peeples Valley. The burial land is steeped in history and is in need of repair. Volunteers are asked to gather at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the cemetery. Bring gardening tools. Garbage bags will be provided for the cleanup. Contact Karen Belton at (602) 274-3472 for more information.
