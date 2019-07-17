By Denise Mundy
Sun Correspondent
Beginning July 12 - 22 the Maricopa County Library District will be having a food drive to help restock the local food bank. The Aguila Library will be collecting items such as peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, tuna fish, cereal and canned vegetables. Donations are needed.
Children at the Aguila Library spent Thursday, July 11 painting on Canvas. The instructor gave them an assignment to paint trees and their shadows.
Aguila has its own Free Little Library. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department donated the library and the children of Aguila painted it before the Sheriffs Department set it up not far from the library. Books are free to borrow.
The Aguila Volunteer Fire Department along with the Maricopa County Sheriffs Department installed a new play set that was placed in Tom Walden Park and dedicated on Wednesday, May 29 with a large party for all who attended.
The Aguila Volunteer Fire Department is starting off their toy drive now for Christmas. Christmas in July – drop a toy off at the Fire Station for a child in need. The Fire Dept hours are 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily.
Families that put in for their Back to School clothing will be able to pick those items up in Wickenburg on Saturday, July 27.
