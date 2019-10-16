SusanMarshall
Sun Correspondent
The Morristown PTSA’s Annual Fall Festival will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. Activities include games, possibly a petting zoo and a cakewalk with cakes, cupcakes and pies to win, as well as delicious food. A chili competition will be held, so bring your best chili to compete. Help is needed with all aspects of the festival, including set up/take down, volunteering one or two hours at a game and bringing cakes, cupcakes and pies for the cakewalk.
Call the school at (623) 546-5100 for more information.
The next scheduled Volleyball games will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, (away) against Festival at 4:15 p.m.; and the Tournament Plays on Friday, Nov 1 (away), hosted by Festival at Wickenburg High School at 9:30 a.m. Call the school at (623) 546-5100 for more information.
The next PTSA meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the Morristown School Library on Monday, Oct. 21.
Parents, guardians and community members are encouraged and welcome to attend regular PTSA meetings, which take place in the school’s library every third Wednesday of the month.
The PTSA hosts events and fundraisers that help support needed programs and equipment for Morristown Elementary. PTSA participates in eScrip.com for Morristown School. The following are options to help the school earn money:
• Register with eScrip. Enter the Morristown PTSA Group ID, 6664785, or zip code, 85342, and it will take you to a registration screen. Find participating vendors like JCPenney, Barnes and Noble, ToysRUs, and much more. Shop to earn dollars for the school using the PID number 000402200.
• Fry’s Community Rewards Program. PTSA also participates in Fry›s Community Rewards Program, so you can support the school just by doing your regular shopping. All you need to do is register on the Fry’s Food Stores website to link your Fry›s card to the PTSA. The organization number is 85138.
• Box Tops 4 Education. PTSA collects Box Tops 4 Education all year long. Box Tops is changing to fit today›s families. The new and improved Box Tops mobile app uses state-of-the-art technology to scan your store receipt, find participating products and instantly add Box Tops to your school›s earnings online. Cut and clip Boxtops are still being accepted and can be dropped off at the school or at the GFWC Morristown Library on Tuesday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursday afternoon from 3 - 5:30 p.m. Box Tops 4 Education website is www.boxtops4education.com for additional information.
• Annual Pancake Breakfast. The annual PTSA Pancake Breakfast is in conjunction with the school›s annual Art Show. PTSA also stages its annual Silent Auction at the same time. Proceeds go to the Arts in Education Fund
The Governing Board meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Morristown School Library. Parents and community members are always welcome.
This section of the newspaper is published the first and third Wednesday of the month. Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342. Send the Wednesday prior to those dates.
