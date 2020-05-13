By Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
Following social distancing guidelines, this correspondent reached out to numerous students of Morristown Elementary regarding their in-home learning and if they missed attending school. The responses were heart warming. The big percentage missed going to school and their teachers (yes, their teachers) and classroom activities. They all, of course, missed their friends and the playground. They were disappointed that there wasn’t a pancake breakfast, art show, silent auction, or a talent show that numerous students practice for all year, along with other activities at the school. A couple of students said “we’ll make up for it next year.”
Morristown Elementary is in the process of trying to implement a few weeks of Summer School for 2020. Details and particulars are being worked on. Contact the school office at (623) 546-5100 for more detailed information, guidelines and enrollment.
There will be no Summer Reading Programs at the GFWC Morristown Volunteer Library this summer, as the Maricopa County Library District (MCLD) is canceling all in-person summer reading programs for this year, although they can be accessed by those who join the Summer Reading Program on line. The hard choice to cancel in-person events provided as part of the Summer Reading Program was reached after much deliberation by the MCLD. The safety of in-person performers, students and community members determined the MCLD’s decision, with the uncertainty regarding when social distancing guidelines will be lifted.
MCLD will be reaching out to in-person performers about this change and inviting them to provide a virtual program that will be embedded into the summer reading software if they are interested and capable. This can still support the local performers in the safest way for all concerned. The hope is that MCLD will be able to provide three new embedded virtual events each week performed by non-library in-person performers. For detailed instruction and information, contact Lindsey Powers, Projects and Partnerships Manager at (602) 652-3052 or go to mcldaz.org or maricopacountyreads.org.
It’s not too late to complete the 2020 Census questionnaire for the Morristown area. The Census not only determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, but also informs federal funding for more than 100 programs, such as school lunches, education, highway planning construction, support for firefighters/first responders, police officers and families in need in specific areas. The 2020 Census can be completed by each individual household online at 2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by mail.
The Governing Board of Morristown Elementary will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, in the school library following social distancing procedures. For more information, call the school office at (623) 546-5100.
Kindergarten registrations are being accepted at Morristown Elementary. Call the school office between 7:30 a.m. to noon at (623) 546-5100 to make arrangements to obtain and drop off the necessary paperwork to enroll.
Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342.
