By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Model Creek School has an opening for a full-time elementary teaching position with multi-grade students. The 2019-2020 calendar will be a four-day academic week (7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday).
The school seeks a highly qualified teacher with an elementary certification. Requirements for the position are federally approved fingerprint card; CPR/first aid certification (within the first two months of school); and completion of Yarnell E.S.D. classified application.
There is also an opening for a part-time instructional assistant for the 2019-2020 school year, for four days a week (Tuesday through Friday) to assist with classroom instruction. Planning, preparing, and developing various teaching aids is required.
Requirements for the position are paraprofessional certification (may be obtained after hired); federally approved fingerprint card; CPR/first aid certification (within the first two months of school); and completion of Yarnell E.S.D. classified application.
These positions are open until filled. Applications for both positions may be obtained online at modelcreekschool.org or from Deanna Hurst by calling (928) 427-3347 for additional information.
Yarnell Regional Community Center and Club Yarnell presents Pam Lusk who will speak about physical therapy and addressing chronic pain at 2 - 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.
Frances Lechner will share memories of her gourmet trip to Iran from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
Club Yarnell is looking for locals to come share their experiences in Yarnell, giving perspective on how it has changed over the past 50 years. This event will take place from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
The community center offers free game night for adults every Monday from 4 - 6 p.m. Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. - noon free blood pressure checks are available from Yarnell Fire Department personnel at the community center.
Bill Chaplin directs free Tai Chi classes on the first Tuesday night of each month at 6 p.m.
Club Yarnell events are free and open to everyone. Call Jerry Florman for ideas, details and to offer a program at (602) 388-1679. Visit the community center’s website at https://yarnellcommunitycenter.org/.
Yarnell Presbyterian Church offers tai chi classes led by Bill Chaplin on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 - 10 a.m. Rebecca Hagman, a yoga instructor from Prescott leads yoga classes from 2 - 3 p.m. on Friday afternoons. The church is located at 16455 Table Top Way in Yarnell. Call (928) 427-3421 to learn more.
Yarnell American Legion Post 79 is open Friday evenings to the pubic for dinner from 5 - 7 p.m. followed by karaoke until 11 p.m.
For veterans needing a ride to the Prescott VA Hospital, the van from Post 12 runs Tuesday and Thursday. Call Post 12 at (928) 684-7762 for more information.
Safeway has a 10 percent veterans’ discount on the 15th of every month. O’Reilly Auto Parts and AutoZone in Prescott are offering a 10 percent veterans discount. Golden Corral, Carl’s Jr., McDonalds and Jack In The Box offer a 10 percent discount. The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Prescott and Lowes offer a 10 percent discount to vets. Home Depot offers a 10 percent discount for active duty military, retired and disabled veterans. The Streets of New York pizza restaurant is offering a 15 percent discount. Ace Hardware in Prescott Valley offers a 10 percent Veterans discount, and Papa Murphy’s is offering a 25 percent discount to Veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.