By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
A chili dinner and bingo night fundraiser will be held to pay for automatic door openers for Peeples Valley fire station bay doors. The dinner will be from 5 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Model Creek School. Chili and vegetable soup will be served at 5:10 p.m. with first bingo beginning at 6 p.m. Chili supper tickets are $8 each or two for $15. No tickets will be sold at the door so please contact Marcie Theokas at (623) 910-0338, Pam Kellmann at (928) 273-4413 or Judy Garner at (928) 899-7355 to purchase tickets. Bingo cards will be sold at the event. Bring daubers or buy them for $1. The event will feature cash prizes, door prizes, gift certificates and a 50/50 raffle. Must be 21 or older to play bingo or participate in the 50/50 raffle.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 Yarnell post will hold its 2019 annual craft boutique from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 featuring all hand-made items. Home-made Indian fry bread will be served from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and other home-baked goods will be for sale as well. The post is open to the public for Monday night football from 4 - 11 p.m., serving chili dogs with happy hour during the game. The post will hold its annual Halloween party from 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Prizes of $50, $100 and $150 will be awarded for the best three costumes. Judging starts at 9 p.m. The legion is located at 22911 Looka Way in Yarnell. Contact (928) 427-3735 to learn more or to become a vendor.
Yarnell Public Library offers a free computer class from 1 - 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 on finding and scheduling holiday electronic e-cards. Computer classes are for Microsoft PC users, and commence when there are three or more confirmed students. Sign up at the library by phoning (928) 427-3191 by noon on Monday the day before classes.
The library will host trick or treating and a costume contest from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. A guessing game to guess how many eyeballs it will take to fill a jar on display will be held, and the winner will receive a bag of Halloween candy. The winner will be announced at the party. Closest guess wins, and if there is a tie the candy will be split.
For the month of October, the library offers half price on all books at its Book Barn.
The library hosts Readers Delight Book Chat on the second Monday of each month from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Readers are invited to the library to discuss whatever books they are reading and to share their reading experience with others. Coffee and cookies will be available. Contact the library at (928) 427-3191 to register and learn more about any of these events.
Model Creek School will have Picture Day on Friday, Oct. 25. Visit mylifetouch.com and us ID SR259155Q0 to order photos. On Tuesday, Oct. 22 PTSO pizza order forms and money are due.
Phone the school at (928) 427-3347 for more information. Contact the school online at www.modelcreekschool.org.
Yarnell Presbyterian Church will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Christmas items, homemade items, soup, a bake sale and a silent auction will be featured. Pie and coffee for $3 will be served. Call (928) 427-3421 to learn more.
At 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 Yarnell Regional Community Center’s Club Yarnell offers a workshop on turning old T-shirts into style. Bring a favorite shirt and a couple of practice shirts. The center will provide some extras.
A talk will be presented at the center by Arizona Game and Fish to share information about wildlife in the Yarnell area from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct 25. Learn about recent sightings and the proper way to live with local wildlife. Wildlife managers for Game Units 20C and Northern 44A Region IV – Yuma Arizona Game and Fish Department will deliver the talk which will be in a question and answer format. Call Jerry Florman at (602) 399-1679 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.