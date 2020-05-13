By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Model Creek School will hold a school board meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Even though the campus is closed, staff is on site providing services to their students per Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman’s directive. Families are asked to please help children continue their assignments. The school would like to thank St. Mary’s Food Bank for providing support to the community during these times. Dates and times are subject to change. School office is closed on all Mondays. Check school website for events: http://www.modelcreekschool.org/ and click on the event calendar link. To volunteer with the school or for more information, please contact Mrs. Hurst at (928) 427-3347.
The state of Arizona has a law that will benefit both taxpayers and school children. The tax credit reduces tax liability by the amount donated. Individuals can donate $200 and married couples can donate $400 . The form to use for this credit is Arizona Income Tax form 322. The tax credit form is available on the school’s website or in the school office.
Yarnell Regional Community Center offers curbside take-away food service, which began Monday, April 13. The menu sign in front of the center and online at yarnellregionalcommunitycenter.org are places to see the menu. Interested parties can call (928) 427-6347 the day before a desired meal to place an order by leaving a message. The pick-up time for curbside lunch take-away is from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Each meal is $5. Pull up in front of the YRCC at the west side curb with cars facing south (as if driving into Yarnell from Peeples Valley). Drivers should stay in their cars. A volunteer will come out to check names on the order list and accept the $5 fee/donation per meal. Only meals cooked that day can be picked up. Drivers are requested to use exact change or write a check made out to YRCC.
Additionally, breakfast bundles will be available. Order any day of the week by calling in the afternoon or evening and leave a message. Specify if the order is to be dairy free. Breakfast bundles are $20 for seven breakfast meals and can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesdays only, along with or instead of a lunch order. Basic breakfast bundle will include a variety of items for seven breakfasts including cereal, bagel/cream cheese, yogurt, fruit, granola, breakfast sandwich, frozen breakfast meal, juice/milk, instant coffee, etc. The breakfast bundles are assortments that will vary from week to week, depending on what foods are available. This program may need to be adjusted as demand, supplies and labor dictate.
YRCC asks for community support of its recently started fundraiser. Due to the closure of the thrift store and suspension of congregate dining as a result of the COVID-19 precautions, the Yarnell Regional Community Center finds itself short on operating funds. To supplement the YRCC need for revenue, a board member has reached out to a long-time affiliated organization for support. Two Rotary Clubs have generously responded with a total donation of $3,000. In response to past initiatives, many members of the community have given the center financial support. YRCC would like to match the Rotary donation by raising an equal amount from the members of the community.
The YRCC is an authorized tax credit 501(c)(3) organization, so any contribution can reduce the amount of state tax owed for 2020. Please send checks made payable to YRCC to PO BOX 641 Yarnell AZ 85362. Visit the YRCC website at www.yarnellcommunitycenter.org and go to the Get Involved page. Or drop off a donation during the curbside take-away hours of 11 a.m. to noon.
The community center seeks an executive director. The director will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for staff and volunteers, programs, and execution of the Yarnell Regional Community Center’s mission. This position is responsible for maintaining positive community relations, especially as it relates to YRCC volunteers. The executive director will be thoroughly committed to YRCC’s mission and should have proven leadership and management experience. A great attitude, flexibility, patience and teamwork are essential keys for success. Bachelor’s degree is desired but will also consider applicants with associates degree and a minimum two years working with community-based non-profit programs that serve the elderly. Salary range: $27-34,000. Position does not include health benefits yet does include time off. Send resume and three professional references to Yarnell Regional Community Center, C/O Joyce Dennison, Chairperson 22302 S. Highway 89, PO 641, Yarnell, AZ 85362.
Yarnell Public Library remains closed, and all events including free computer classes have been canceled.
