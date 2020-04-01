By Denise Mundy
Sun Correspondent
Aguila Elementary has been feeding lunches to children up to the age of 18 Monday through Friday. Beginning on Monday, March 30 they will also be serving breakfast which can also be picked up at the same time, between 10 and 11 a.m. They just need to come to the school and it will be setting on a table out front or will be handed through the car window. Currently, the staff is serving 200 meals a day.
Aguila Elementary School will be closed for the rest of the school year, according to Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent order.
Beginning Monday, March 30 parents and students can pick up their weekly assignments between 7:45 – 9:30 a.m. at the school. The following Monday they will return their assignments and pick up new assignments.
The Aguila Library will remain closed until further notice. For entertainment go to the library website at www.mcldaz.org where you can even check out books, movies, magazines, music, television shows and audiobooks. The site will direct users to emedia at the top left of the opening page. Everything will be streamed onto a phone, iPad or computer. There are many different sites. However the staff can be called at (928) 685-2214 to answer your questions, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free WiFi is also available outside the building: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church may attend mass from home each day on Facebook or YouTube: https://www.facebook.com/stanthonyofpaua.wickenburg/
Mass is also aired daily at 8:30 a.m. from St. Timothy Catholic Church in Mesa at https://www.youtube.com/user/sttimothymesa or at 9 a.m. from the Diocese of Phoenix youtube.com/phoenixdiocese or Facebook.com/phoenixdiocese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.