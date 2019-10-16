By Jane Summers
Sun Correspondent
At the Congress Town Hall Meeting on Oct. 10, Supervisor Rowle Simmons announced that the Yavapai County Public Health Department will be offering free flu shots at the Congress Fire Station from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Oct. 24. No appointment is necessary. For patients who have insurance, bring an insurance card. The Health Services Department encourages everyone to get an annual flu vaccine. It is the best way to reduce the chances of getting the seasonal flu. The more people who get vaccinated, the less flu will spread through the community.
In addition Simmons took questions regarding local community issues and assured community residents that whenever they have issues they should reach out to either his assistant Barbara Fox-Thomas or to himself and if neither is available, leave a message. He stated, “We always return phone calls.” To contact his office call (928) 771-3206 or email web.bos.district1@yavapai.us.
In a discussion regarding Development Services, it was announced that staff from that department will be hosting a casual question-and-answer event at which they will answer general building, zoning, permitting, and department questions at the Congress Library from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Lieutenant Dan Raiss of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department spoke briefly. He stated that we now have a total of 11 officers assigned to “this area.” A question was raised as to how to contact the Sheriff’s Department in a non-emergency situation: the phone number is (928) 771-3260. There also was discussion about ATVs running in the dirt alongside highways 89 and 71, and Raiss stated that this is illegal. Vehicles are to use the highway, not side trails.
At the meeting Simmons also announced that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is announcing a community cleanup in Congress. The cleanup will be at the Date Creek Pit west across SR89 from the Congress Transfer Station. The cleanup will be open to all Yavapai County residents for no charge on Oct. 17, 18 and 19, and Oct. 24, 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Volunteers need to be prepared to unload their own vehicle.
The Congress Transfer Station will be closed on the community clean up days, with regular collection handled at the clean up; the station will be open on Tuesdays with normal hours and fees.
Items accepted at the cleanup include yard waste, bagged trash, household appliances, auto batteries, tires and furniture. Items not accepted include loose trash, liquids, ni cad batteries, cars and dead animals. For more information contact Yavapai County Public Works at (928) 771-3183.
A reminder that at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Congress Library is a class for learning how to take the mystery out of purchasing a new all-in-one, whether desktop, laptop or tablet. Shannon Smith states these free classes are for Microsoft PC users and are held when there are three or more confirmed students signed up by Wednesday noon, the day before the class. Call the library at (928) 427-3945 or stop by to sign up for a class in which you are interested.
Congress Elementary School principal/superintendent Dr. Stephanie Miller will be hosting a Principal’s Coffee at the school from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 23; at these coffees she is able to share with community members information about the school program and items under consideration by the school board. Also on Oct. 23, from 5 - 6 p.m. at the school, there will be an anti-bullying/technology family night. The community is invited to attend each of these activities.
