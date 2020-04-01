Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
The Governing Board of Morristown Elementary was scheduled to meet on Monday, April 13, in the school library at 6 p.m., however after The Sun’s deadline, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order. Call the school to confirm prior to attending the meeting.
Due to the circumstances under these challenging times, a “Star Gazing Party”, hosted by the Wickenburg Conservation Foundation with Lowell Observatory Astronomers, the grand re-opening of the GFWC Morristown Volunteer Library and grand opening of the Morristown Community Center, all school events and activities and the monthly GFWC meeting were canceled. All school events and activities will be rescheduled pending the ending of the school closures. The Morristown School’s 33rd Annual Art Show/Silent Auction and Pancake Breakfast, held in April will also depend on the school closures.
The grand re-opening of the GFWC Morristown Volunteer Library and grand opening of the Morristown Community Center will be rescheduled. In the interim, both the library and community center will be closed for the safety of the community until further notice.
The Morristown Elementary School’s teachers and staff have been working diligently to meet the needs of the students of the school. Methods of communication have included the school’s website, Facebook account, and one-call notification. In addition, the teachers have been working on developing and providing supplemental educational opportunities to support student learning during the school’s closure, using email (as many of the students have Gmail accounts) and phone calls as appropriate. Food service has been putting together and distributing breakfast/lunch bags to all youth under the age of 18.
This correspondent would like to introduce the exceptional and dedicated teachers who comprise Morristown Elementary and when each started teaching at the school: Kindergarten and Preschool, Laura Ruskin (since 1997); 1st Grade, Lowanna Perry (since 1997); 2nd Grade, Jennifer Ross (since 2009); 3rd Grade, Timothy Johnson (2019); 4th Grade, Maria Sedano (since 2008); 5th and 6th Grade, Katherine Hefner (since 1997) and 7th and 8th Grade, Michael Trad (since 2005).
Morristown Elementary is working with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) in informing and educating parents and students to potential implications of the
Coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The following resources can be contacted for more helpful information and guidance: www.maricopa.gov/coronavirus, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and www.twitter.com/maricopahealth.
A short history of Morristown Elementary. The school began in a vacated saloon located on the south side of the railroad tracks in Morristown in 1915, by Leora Randall O’Brien, with approximately seven students and Maricopa County sending Dixie Lacey, as its first teacher. A new school (Old Main) at the present location on Rockaway Hills, opened in 1927-28. Ena LaMar McGuire, who resided in Morristown, was the sole graduate in 1928. For a number of years, it was a one room schoolhouse, with one teacher for all eight grades. Mrs. Golda Hardee and Mrs. Jess Hamilton were also two of the early teachers. Alumni from Morristown Elementary include attorneys, doctors, nurses, several teachers, retired Head School Teacher Lucy Thompson and a former world Yo-Yo Champion, Sam (Tex) Schultz. Attendance has grown from seven students in 1915 to plus/minus 200 today.
This section of the newspaper is published the first and third Wednesday of the month. Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342. Please send the Wednesday prior to those dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.