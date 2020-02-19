By Jane Summers
Sun Correspondent
Congress Fire District is partnering with the Red Cross to install smoke alarms for those in need. The Red Cross is donating the smoke alarms, and the fire department will install them for you. Call (928) 427-3336 for more information.
Congress Fire District is reaching out for assistance in preparing for the eighth annual Off-Road Poker Run to be held April 4. The Poker Run generates funds for the fire department’s personal safety equipment fund. The district is looking for sponsors to offset costs incurred in putting on the Poker Run. Money will be used to purchase food, print T-shirts, and cover other out-of-pocket expenses. Money not needed to cover the cost of the Poker Run will be put directly into the department’s equipment fund to be used for personal protective and other safety equipment. In addition to sponsors, the department is asking for donations of any kind to be put in our door-prize drawing. This can be any item or items of your choice. For more information, call the district at (928) 427-3336.
The Poker Run will be a 40-plus mile loop and entries will cost $20 per hand with unlimited entries per vehicle. Lunch is included in the cost, and there will be a raffle and door-prize drawings. All off-road vehicles are welcome. This is a fun, alcohol-free event and one to add to your calendar.
RockCrawl fans should be aware that W.E. Rock Extreme Rock Crawling will have their Western Round 1 on Feb. 29 – March 1 in Bagdad. Events start at 10 a.m. both days; food and restrooms are available onsite. There will be off-road vendors and lots of spectators and teams. For more information, check www.werocklive.com.
A reminder that Computer Whiz of AZ, Shannon Smith, has scheduled a class at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at which you can learn how to create hilarious smartphone photos and videos using the Snapchat app. Shannon said this free class is for Microsoft PC users and will be held when there are three or more confirmed students signed up by noon Wednesday, the day before the class. Call the library at (928) 427-3945 or stop by to sign up.
Here’s another reminder that the 2020 Gladys Gardner Scholarship application period for prospective or displaced teachers is now open. This program offers $2,000 minimum scholarships for prospective and displaced teachers in Yavapai County. More information can be found at the GiFTS website at http://ycesa.com/gardner-teacher-scholarship-application/. All applications must be received by midnight, March 2.
The first lunch held by Congress Single Seniors was a great success with 11 attendees. Everyone agreed it was nice to share a meal, enjoy some conversation, and make new acquaintances. The group plans to share lunch again in early March, and it was suggested that Terry Lynn’s Place, dba Depot BBQ, host the gathering at that time. Time and date will be announced in the Congress column March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.