By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
The Yavapai County Education Foundation (YCEF) board unanimously voted Wednesday, March 25 to cancel the 2020 Teacher of the Year Banquet and, instead, recognized each of 12 finalists with a monetary award. This unprecedented move was triggered by the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis and cautions by the CDC against large gatherings.
The Teacher of the Year Banquet is a highly acclaimed event held every spring to honor exemplary Yavapai County teachers chosen from a group of excellent teachers. All nominees, finalists, category winners and overall teacher of the year are recognized. This year, in light of widespread precautions, the YCEF board voted to stop the selection process after identifying 12 finalists.
The finalists will each receive a cash award of $500 and a plaque recognizing that they were chosen as outstanding in their profession.
Typically, the Yavapai Education Foundation annually honors teachers who exemplify excellence in the profession of teaching. Candidates are nominated by their respective schools and complete a rigorous application process, including essays to express their passion and views on teaching. The applications are reviewed by judges, who select 12 finalists, three in each of the four grade level categories: K-2nd grades, 3rd-5th grades, 6th-8th grades, and high school. From the category winners, an overall teacher of the year is selected.
The announcement of names is a closely held secret, announced only at the annual Teacher of the Year Banquet. Over the years this event has been graciously sponsored by several of Yavapai County’s major employers and service groups, including Lamb Chevrolet, Freeport-McMoRan, BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona, and Sunup Rotary Club of Prescott.
The Yavapai County teacher of the year is expected to represent all teachers of Yavapai County in community outreach events and is the “face” of the county education community for the following year.
At the annual Christmas parade in Prescott, the overall teacher of the year and category winners are presented to the public on a float, and traditionally receive wide acclaim by the audience. This year the 12 finalists will share these responsibilities as 2020 co-teachers of the year. For more information contact Jenn Nelson at (928) 442-5138 or by email at jenn.nelson@yavapai.us
Yarnell Regional Community Center announces that in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the center has adopted the following measures to protect clients, customers, staff and volunteers. Please help to spread the word about these changes. The center’s top priority is its Meals on Wheels clients. The schedule has been modified to a once-weekly delivery for all clients, leaving 5 frozen meals at each client home. Some adaptations may be necessary if a client doesn’t have freezer capacity for all the meals. The center requests volunteers to help with packaging frozen meals. Call (928) 427-6347 to learn more.
All Meals on Wheels drivers will be informed of the protocols required by the state for safe handling/delivery of the meals. Volunteers are requested for help with organizing a phone wellness check system to reduce the isolation homebound residents may be experiencing. Those who can help make phone calls to help homebound neighbors feel cared for, please contact board member David Devaney by phoning (210) 400-8744 or emailing devaneydavid9@gmail.com, or contact Meals on Wheels driver Jerry Florman at (602) 399-1679 or jerryflorman@gmail.com.
All other aspects of the community center are closed until further notice, including the dining room and thrift store. All Club Yarnell activities have been canceled.
The community center seeks an executive director. The director will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for staff and volunteers, programs, and execution of the Yarnell Regional Community Center’s mission. This position is responsible for maintaining positive community relations, especially as it relates to YRCC volunteers.
The executive director will be thoroughly committed to YRCC’s mission and should have proven leadership and management experience. A great attitude, flexibility, patience and teamwork are essential keys for success. Bachelor’s degree is desired but will also consider applicants with associates degree and a minimum two years working with community-based non-profit programs that serve the elderly. Salary range: $27-34,000. Position does NOT include health benefits yet does include time off. Send resume and three professional references to Yarnell Regional Community Center, 22302 S. Highway 89, PO 641 Yarnell, AZ 85362 in care of Joyce Dennison, Chairperson.
Yarnell Public Library is closed, and all events there including free computer classes, have been canceled.
