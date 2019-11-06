By Denise Mundy
Sun Correspondent
I received many phone calls and texts this week from residents excited about our town being mentioned on Thursday, Oct. 24 on the National show Jeopardy. Just a couple of weeks ago we reported our town was named in a book by Dean Koontz. Jeopardy mentioned Aguila as having 798 residents and being located in the Northwest corner of Maricopa County. This information had been obtained by the Aguila library staff back in June.
The eighth grade students would like to thank the supportive families and friends from the community of Aguila for their ongoing support over the years. Families have supported the eighth graders Fundraising Events and this year is no exception.
Many people of the community wanted to play volleyball so teams were formed and they played. Special thanks to the 16 Teams who competed in the first ever “Aguila Volleyball Tournament” hosted by the Eighth Graders as one of their Fundraising Activities on Saturday, Oct. 26.
It was indeed a very exciting, competitive and successful event. Thanks to the teams that participated: Dragons, Black Serpent, Acosta, Mi Klika, Honey Queens, Deysi, Los Popos, The Whites, Snookies, Frausto, EZ Pass, Eagles with a Drip, and of course the Teacher Eagles. To the overall Champions, Mi Klika, thank you, you were well Deserved Champions. To the referees, we want to give them a special thank you for their volunteered service.
The Aguila Elementary Fall Festival will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5 pm - 8 pm. There will be many exciting games, a raffle with the prize being a 32 inch TV. Other wonderful prizes and surprises will also take place.
Maria Gutierrez painted 11 of the children’s faces this year at the Aguila Library prior to the kids beginning their trick or treating. All of the businesses in Aguila handed out candy to the kids. At the Aguila Volunteer Fire Department three different people decorated their vehicles and gave out candy as the kids walked by.
ESL continues at the Aguila Library every Tuesday and Thursday evenings. This is an adult only class and all are welcomed to attend.
The Aguila Transfer station will be changing there policy as to how they accept payments starting Nov 7. Only credit cards or debit cards will be used to pay fees. Fees have risen and regular 30 gallon trash bags are now $2. Truck or Trailer (10’ x 2’) trash is $11.00 there is no fee for recyclables which include Cardboard, aluminum cans, metal, paper, plastics, or electronics. Also free five gallons of either Anti-Freeze or used Oil. Any questions regarding the transfer station can call (602) 506-4006 for more information.
The Aguila Transfer station will not be open Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) but will instead be open Wednesday, Nov. 27 that week only.
