By Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
Last day to purchase tickets for the raffle drawing of a pig that is completely processed (butchered and packaged) and sponsored by the Morristown Elementary School’s PTSA, is March 19. Funds go to support the eighth-grade year-end trip in May. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased from any eight-grade student, by texting Mr. Trad at (623) 680-7434, or calling the school office at (623) 546-5100. Drawing will be held March 26.
The Central Mountain League track meet is at 9 a.m. March 13 at Wickenburg High School. The meet includes seven events: long jump; 100-yard dash; 200-yard dash; 400-yard dash; 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay and 1-mile run. There are separate boys and girls divisions in categories 11 years-and-younger and 12-years-and-older. For more information, call Mrs. Perry at (623) 546-5100.
Morristown Elementary School Science Showcase, along with a bake sale, is being held from 4-6 p.m. March 11. The showcase is sponsored by the Morristown Elementary PTSA. Families, friends and the community are invited to come and enjoy the innovative creations of the students and enjoy baked goods.
Morristown Elementary will be closed March 16-29 for “Spring Break.”
The GFWC Morristown Volunteer Library, located in the Old Main building between the Morristown Elementary School and Morristown Post Office on Rockaway Hills, is undergoing a lot of changes and is in the process of planning a grand re-opening of the library and opening of a Community Center to be held in late March. GFWC Volunteers have been and are still working hard bringing the building up to standards with exterior lights, floors, new shelves, and bringing the bathrooms current. Hours will also be different and expanded for the convenience of the students and community. For more information, call Linda de Berge at (602) 509-1012.
The GFWC Morristown Library will be open during Spring Break from 3-5 p.m. March 17 and March 19.
The PTSA will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, March 9 in the school library, and the Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the school library.
The Morristown Women’s Club (GFWC) meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17at Old Main, located between the Post Office and Morristown Elementary on Rockaway Hills in Morristown. Community members are always welcome to come, learn and participate in all the volunteer work performed for the community, Morristown Elementary School and others.
This section of the newspaper is published the first and third Wednesday of the month. Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342. Please send the Wednesday prior to those dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.