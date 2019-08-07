By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
In a recent tragic fire, Yarnell residents Rob “Buford” and Wendy Amos and Larry Johnson lost their buildings including The Rosewind, Top of The Hill Realty, The Yellow Sheet and Hard Rock Larry’s. Sons of the American Legion Post 79 will host a fundraiser for them which will be held at co-hosts Gilligan’s Pizza in Yarnell from 6 - 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. There will be a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and live music will be provided by Denise Roggio. Gilligan’s will donate 50% of food purchases directly to the fundraiser. Contact Gilligan’s at (928) 517-4992.
Model Creek School will host a community picnic sponsored by the Peeples Valley Fire Department Auxiliary, Yarnell Fire Department Auxiliary and Yarnell Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. There will be food, games and prizes. The picnic is free to all residents of Glen Ilah, Peeples Valley and Yarnell.
The state of Arizona has a law that will benefit both taxpayers and school children. Individuals can donate $200.00 and married couples can donate $400 as a tax credit. The tax credit reduces tax liability by the amount donated. If $400.00 is donated, the tax bill is reduced by $400 or if a refund is expected it will be $400 higher. The form to use for this credit is Arizona Income Tax form 322.
The school requests donations of copy paper, forehead digital thermometer, Kleenex, paper towels, Lysol disinfecting wipes and cough drops.
A school board meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the school. The first day of school for preschool is Wednesday, Aug. 14. Contact the school online at www.modelcreekschool.org or call (928) 427-3347.
Yarnell Regional Community Center and Club Yarnell present a talk on interior decorating with Beth Adams and Frances Lechner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Denise Roggio will speak on CBD and what you need to know from 2 - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Club Yarnell is looking for locals to come share their experiences in Yarnell, giving perspective on how it has changed over the past 50 years. This event will take place from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
The community center offers free game night for adults every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. - noon free blood pressure checks are available from Yarnell Fire Department personnel at the community center.
Bill Chaplin directs free Tai Chi classes on the first Tuesday night of each month at 6 p.m.
Club Yarnell events are free and open to everyone. Call Jerry Florman for ideas, details and to offer a program at (602) 388-1679. Visit the community center’s website at https://yarnellcommunitycenter.org/.
Yarnell Presbyterian Church offers tai chi classes led by Bill Chaplin on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. Rebecca Hagman, a yoga instructor from Prescott leads yoga classes from 2 - 3 p.m. on Friday afternoons. The church is located at 16455 Table Top Way in Yarnell. Call (928) 427-3421 to learn more.
