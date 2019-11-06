By Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
For the second year in row, the Generated Federal Woman’s Clubs (GFWC) of Morristown, Hassayampa, Kachina and Glendale, together, won 1st place for the most dollars raised - $3,930 and 1st place for the most number of team members, at the Wickenburg Walks to Boot Breast Cancer, held Sunday, Oct. 20, in Wickenburg.$18,000 was raised for the Pink Ribbon Angels for free mammograms and biopsies for under and uninsured women AND men. Photos of the event can be seen at wickeburgbootsbreastcancer.org. The trophies are on display at the GFWC Morristown Volunteer Library.
The GFWC Morristown Volunteer Library is open every Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and every Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. (except holidays), in Old Main (the Yellow/East Room), located between the Post Office and Morristown Elementary. Available at the library are free reliable Wi-Fi, with laptops, printers and a copier/fax machine. The library strives to meet the needs of the community for both adults and children. All staff are volunteers and volunteers are always needed. Contact Linda de Berge at (602) 509-1012, for more information.
The Morristown Elementary will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans’ Day.
The first Morristown Elementary basketball practice will be Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. in Pod A. For more information, contact Coach Miss Perry at (623) 546-5100 for more information.
The next PTSA meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the Morristown School Library on Monday, Nov. 18. All are welcome to come and learn how you can be involved in this very important group to the school. The PTSA hosts events and fundraisers that help support needed programs and equipment for the school.
The next meeting of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) of Morristown is Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. in the “yellow room” of Old Main (located between the Post Office and Morristown Elementary School on Rockaway Hills). One item on the agenda is the Club’s Christmas Party to be held on Saturday, Dec. 7. Contact Lucy Thompson at (602) 292-1674, for more information.
