By Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
A “Star Gazing Party” that was to be hosted by the Wickenburg Conservation Foundation with Lowell Observatory Astronomers on Friday, March 27, from 7 - 9 p.m. on Castle Hot Springs Road in Morristown has been canceled. The event site from Highway 74, turn North onto Castle Hot Springs Road and go 1.7 miles. The event is free and students can enter into a free drawing for a telescope and pair of binoculars.
The grand reopening of the GFWC Morristown Volunteer Library and grand opening of the Morristown Community Center, located in the Old Main building between the Morristown Elementary School and Morristown Post Office on Rockaway Hills, will be held on Tuesday, March 24 from 3 - 5 p.m. Refreshments will also be provided by members of GFWC Morristown.
GFWC Volunteers have worked hard on bringing the building up to standards, with exterior lights, floors, new shelves, bringing the bathrooms current and much more.
Beginning Thursday, April 2, there will be new hours for the library Mondays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays 3 - 5 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. For more information, contact Head Librarian Linda de Berge at (602) 509-1012.
The GFWC Morristown Library will be open during Spring Break on Tuesday, March 17 from 3 - 5 p.m. and Thursday, March 19 from 3 - 5 p.m.
Parent-Teacher Conferences are being held Monday, March 23 through Thursday, March 26. Contact the school office at (623) 546-5100, to set a date and time with the teacher(s). Access to a student’s progress can also be viewed at parentview.morristowneld75.org.
The next PTSA meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the Morristown School Library on Monday, March 23. Parents and community members are urged and welcome to come and learn how they can be involved in this very important group to the school. The PTSA hosts events and fundraisers that help support needed programs and equipment for the school.
Morristown Elementary would like to welcome new staff members, Richard Florez, a paraprofessional who will be working with Catherine Hefner’s fifth and sixth grade students and custodian, Joe Wagner who will be ensuring the school is cleaned and disinfected.
Morristown Elementary is working with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) in informing and educating parents and students to potential implications of the
Coronavirus, known as COVID-19. On March 28, 2020, Marcy Flanagan, Director and Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director of the Disease Control Division of MCDPH, issued a newsletter to parents/guardians with a brief overview of the current situation and implementing precautions to be taken. The MCDPH newsletter is attached to and be reviewed in the March 2020 issue of the Morristown Elementary School’s newsletter. The following resources can be contacted for more helpful information and guidance: www.maricopa.gov/coronavirus, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and www.twitter.com/maricopahealth.
This section of the newspaper is published the first and third Wednesday of the month. Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342. Please send the Wednesday prior to those dates.
