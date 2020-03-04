By Trevon Trapp
Sun Correspondent
Twelve members of the Salome High School Student Council went to Buena High School in Sierra Vista on Jan. 23. Student Council State Convention is a great way for members to meet and socialize with other officers from around Arizona. The convention focuses on leadership and spreading positivity.
At the state convention, each day has its own theme to which the council has to dress to match. Thursday was “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work.” As such, the members dressed as construction workers. Friday was “Past, Present, and Future,” and they dressed as hippies. The last day’s theme was simply school spirit, so they proudly represented their school in green and white. There were amazing motivational speakers and the officers that went came away with a bunch of great ideas to better the school.
The Lady Frogs basketball season has come to an end. They ended their regular season undefeated at 15-0, and won the 1A West Regional tournament, making them 17-0, and they also took the title of 1A West Region Champions.
They won the first round of state playoffs against the Anthem Prep Eagles, making them 18-0. Sadly, they lost in the second round of state playoffs, against the Fort Thomas Apaches on Feb. 20. They came up short by 14 points.
When asked about playing her final season, senior Esmeralda Mendoza said, “It was very sad and heartbreaking that our season came to an end, but I am proud of all of my teammates and myself because we all made improvements and had a great season overall.”
The photography and culinary students had a cross-curricular field trip to a Ronald McDonald House in Phoenix so they could feed the families of sick children on Feb. 20. The students prepared chicken enchiladas and Spanish rice, with marigold pudding for dessert. The photography students also brushed up on their food photography skills by teaching the culinary class some tips and tricks. It was a unique opportunity for our students to get out and serve the community.
In other news, the baseball, softball and track seasons are starting up here at Salome High School. On the ball diamonds, we have two new head coaches: Coach Tapp for baseball, who moved from assistant coach to head coach, and Coach Stacy for softball, who is new to the game. There are home baseball and softball games on March 2, 4, 20, 24, and 26.
Out on the track, Coach Slucas is once again heading up our runners and throwers. The track team travels for all of their meets. The team will be going to Wickenburg on Feb. 26 and March 4. The other two meets will be at Chandler Prep on March 7 and at Lake Havasu on the 28th.
