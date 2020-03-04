By Jane Summers
Sun Correspondent
Congress Senior Citizens President Les Stevens, has announced that a representative of the USDA will attend the senior’s meeting to discuss the possibility of a new community center being built in Congress with funding from a USDA grant at 5 p.m. March 12 at Congress Resource Center (across from the Fire Hall). This should be of great interest to the community and public attendance is encouraged.
News from the Congress Library:
•On Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office will make a prevention and awareness presentation of “Scam Squad,” part of a campaign to prevent county residents from being scammed, which is a huge problem throughout the county.
•Crafternoons have changed their meeting time to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
•MaryAnn Paulic, our librarian, is seeking someone interested in coordinating the library summer reading program this year. This year’s theme is “imagine your story.” The program will probably be for three or four weeks in either June or July, usually just one day a week for children and/or an adult program. Contact MaryAnn at the library at (928) 427-3945 for more information.
Congress Single Seniors have scheduled a second lunch get-together at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the Depot, 27200 S. Hwy 89. There were almost a dozen attendees at the last lunch, and all single seniors interested in some companionship and conversation over lunch are encouraged to attend.
Congress Community Church is holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6-7 at the Congress Storage Units to raise money to send members of their youth group to camp this summer. Lunch will be available for $5. There are approximately 20 kids who want to go to camp, and the church wants them to be able to participate in all the activities while they are at camp. The goal is to raise $6,000 by May and any help community members can contribute will be greatly appreciated.
Shannon Smith, Computer Whiz of AZ, has announced two free computer classes to be held at 1 p.m. at the Congress Library this month. Learn how to upload photos currently on your computer to an email or any website including Facebook or Shutterfly on Thursday, March 5. Learn how to find, create, and schedule the sending of fun e-cards on March 19. Shannon states these free classes are for Microsoft PC users and are held when there are three or more confirmed students signed up by noon Wednesday, the day before the class. Call the library at (928) 427-3945 or stop by to sign up for a class in which you are interested. The Congress Elementary School held its second Honors Assembly of the school year on Feb. 25. Awards were announced for the second trimester of the 2019-20 year.
Congratulations to the following students at Congress Elementary who made the honor roll: in kindergarten, Selah Cheyne and Mia Juan; in first grade, Maci Bromm, Madison Campagna*, Cameron Carpenter, Crystal Carrasco Lorenzo, Danica Gruel, Catalina Hernandez, Charlie Schooley-Rodriguez; in second grade, Gavin Hutchings and Kindy Ward; in third grade, Landon Cannon, Levi Christinck, Corina Jones, Tristen Sorrells, Hanna Withrow.
Congratulations also to fourth graders, Fernando Carrasco Lorenzo, Chloe Edwards, Mylie Edwards, Arianna Facio*, MaryGale Farley, Alex Juan*, Annie Petty; to fifth graders Jesse Albertson, Randi Cheyne, Audrey Hankins, Veronica Juan, Bridger Llewellyn, Alesha Morris, Airalyn Ramirez Contreras, Jarett Warner; to sixth graders Camilla Camarena-Jimenez, Eddy Vazquez Cota, Jaden Edwards, Sara Gangl, Emily Gross, Hope Gruel, Angela Morris, Trigger Suitor, Kierra Tucker Shayne for making the honor roll.
And finally, congratulations to these students who also made the honor roll: in seventh grade, Caden Albertson, Elva Berzosa, Timrek Farley*, Cynthia Solorzano*, Jaydon Warner; and in eighth grade, Luis Carrasco Lorenzo, Drake Danich, Kirra Davis, Daisy Jimenez, Justice Prebble, Jesus Ramirez Contreras*, Kallie Sims, Edgar Solorzano*, Joss Thompson.
Those students whose names have an asterisk also were recognized for having perfect attendance during the trimester. Also recognized for perfect attendance in the trimester were Jack Farley, Mila Hughes, Rylie Smith, and Vanessa Solorzano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.