By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Yarnell Public Library offers a free computer class from 1 - 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 on how to have fun creating and adding colorful, fun graphics, and deleting unwanted text on email messages. Computer classes are for Microsoft PC users, and commence when there are three or more confirmed students. Sign up at the library by phoning (928) (928) 427-3191 by noon on Monday the day before classes.
The library hosts Readers Delight Book Chat on the second Monday of each month from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Readers are invited to the library to discuss whatever books they are reading and to share their reading experience with others. Coffee and cookies will be available. Contact the library at (928) 427-3191 to register and learn more about any of these events.
Model Creek School will hold parent teacher conferences from 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, with a BLM presentation on fire safety scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12. A school board meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. The school will be closed for Thanksgiving break from Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 29. The school requests donations of copy paper, mouse pads for the computer lab and band aids in all sizes. Phone the school at (928) 427-3347 for more information. Contact the school online at www.modelcreekschool.org.
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Mountain Institute Career and Technology Education District (MICTED) Governing Board, representing Prescott Unified School District, effective Thursday, Oct. 31. Those who are interested may send a letter of interest and a resume to Mr. Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301. Fax (928) 771-3329. Email: Tim.carter@yavapai.us. Deadline for receipt of letters of interest is Friday, Nov. 15,, at 5 p.m.
Jodi Rooney, a longtime Prescott Valley resident who has been a vocal advocate for support for students, teachers and educational institutions, was elected interim president of Gardner Family Teacher Scholarships (GiFTS) in September 2019. GiFTS is a non-profit organization administered by a volunteer board of directors. GiFTS will be granting more than $25,000 to aspiring Yavapai County teachers this coming March 2020. Learn more at https://ycesa.com/gardner-teacher-scholarship.
Yarnell Regional Community Center’s Club Yarnell announces that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 a cheese-making field trip and farm tour to Wagoner Road is scheduled with Pam Lusk. Call Jerry Florman at (602) 399-1679 for more information on Club Yarnell events.
The American Legion in Yarnell requests volunteers to help serve its annual full Thanksgiving dinner to the community, which is always free of charge. Those who can help are asked to sign up via a form on the bulletin board inside the legion. Food donations are appreciated. There will be two shifts, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 2 - 5 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help cook, clean up and deliver Meals on Wheels to Yarnell, Congress, Peeples Valley and Wilhoit. Call (928) 427-3735 for more information.
Healthy Living Club is a whole food plant-based potluck and book/video discussion group that meets once a month in Peeples Valley and Prescott. Each month a book or video is listed as the club selection for reading or viewing prior to attending a potluck gathering. At the potluck attendees discuss what they have read or watched and enjoy a whole food plant-based meal together. Come learn important new lifestyle information and get healthy together! Visit the Healthy Living Club website at www.healthy-living-club.com to learn more. Join the private Facebook group for members at https://www.facebook.com/groups/wfpbhealthylivingclub/.
