By Denise Mundy
Sun Correspondent
The February honor assembly was held and the Second Semester Honor Roll Students and Most Improved Students at Aguila Elementary were announced.
Honor Roll students at Aguila Elementary are Ellie Harjo, Jesus Torres, Elizabet Cinto, Giselle Pedro, Rosalio Rodriguez Jr., Joseline Ortega-Espitia, Ashley Pascual, Roberto Lopez, Ace Chavez, Claudia Tenorio, Itzallana Cinto, Danitza Acosta, Audric Chavez, Darian Vigueria, Yahel Leyva, Carmen Tello, Valentin Bool, Brian Cano, Kally Hernandez, Alejandro Delgado, Esteban Delgado, Yarah Gandarilla, Olga Dominguez, Luna Colis, John Paul Becerra, Miguel Rodriguez, Angelique Ruiz, Savio Joseph, Aster Canaday, Karim Ochoa, Cristal Delgado, Saul Angel Sandoval, Jovanny Rivera-Alvarez, Avahleigh Guillen, Jayleen Ruiz, Jazmin Becerra, Daelyn Canaday, Aezl Chavez, Nahima Ochoa, Daleyza Cano, Sergio Perez, Zayra Cano, Monica Salazar
Most Improved students are Isaac Delgado Rosalinda Pedro, Sarah Harjo, Erica Tello, Dayra Coronado, Azul Colis, Yareli Quiroz, Bryan Salazar, Carmen Tello, Alejandro Delgado, Jesus Torres, Deyanira Espitia, Javier Sanchez, Luis Pedro, Camila Ruiz, Dolores Maximo, Johan Rivera, Eliana Carrillo, Jose L. Delgado, Melina Vargas, William Bool, Jimena Vigueria, Savio Joseph, Cristal Delgado
The Aguila Volunteer Fire Department welcomed Jeannie Good on Monday, March 2 to replace Phyllis Forbidussi in writing grants and being a part of the fire department.
On Saturday, March 28 the Green Up Foundation along with MCSO, BLM and Phoenix College will be bringing approximately 50 to 100 volunteers out to help with the cleanup of the dump site on Eagle Eye Road, South of the Cemetery. Anyone 18 years of age or older wishing to help with the clean up is welcomed. The Green Up Foundation asks that you register online at www.thegreenupfoundation.org so enough lunches and waters can be provided. The clean up will begin at 9 am near the cemetery. Anna from Coyote Flats is in charge of food and beverages. Eric Lewis from the Green Up Foundation has also secured a Herpetologist to be there in case of disturbing any snakes. Aguila Volunteer Fire Department will also be in attendance. Large dumpsters and two front loaders will be working the area. Aguila Fire will also be cleaning up Eagle Eye Road around Hwy 60. As of The Wickenburg Sun’s deadline, this activity had not been cancelled, according to thegreenupfoundation.org.
The Aguila Volunteer Fire Department received a grant from Table Top Telephone which was for two benches for the playing fields at Tom Walden Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.