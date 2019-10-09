Editor:
We live in a representative government, not a democracy. The elected officials on the City Council are the people who represent us, not those who keep pulling referendums.
Stop derailing the decision making process and stop telling lies.
You do not represent us.
Pierre Prouty
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.