Editor:
As a part-time resident of the Wickenburg area I often ponder questions in my own mind that are motivating me to pose this question publicly.
As a hiker and outdoor enthusiast I am often shocked and dismayed by the trash I observe in areas frequented by ATV users. Food containers, beer bottles, toilet paper and used diapers are far too commonly observed along parking areas, jeep trails and washes.
I remind myself the offenders are probably just a very small minority of total ATV users but with the growing numbers of people buying ATVs for outdoor recreation, how can we stop this tide of wanton disregard for the beauty of our area?
I suspect most of the offenders are from outside Wickenburg, so how can we as a town improve this situation so it does not get worse and worse every year?
Tara Stiles
Wickenburg
