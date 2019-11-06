Editor:
The American Legion Riders, Wickenburg Post 12, would like to thank the riders from the East Valley Post 41, West Valley Post 105 and all other participants who came out to support our second annual Hogs for Dogs event, which raised $7,000 for K-9 Konnection, a local no-kill animal shelter.
A special thanks goes to our supporters: Safeway; Wickenburg Air; Drescher Roofing; Congress Storage; Tinzie Realty; Robbie’s Grooming; Creations in Thread; MK Ink; Barton Family Pest Control; Roadrunner Rentals; Dr. Jones; and Kwikprint.
Dustin “Itchy” Thumbull
President, American Legion Riders
