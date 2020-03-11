Editor:
Summer’s coming. We’ve all felt it and are happily anticipating the return of shorts and sandals weather.
But with that looms a far more sinister occurrence. When the heat grows to be too much, many of us find it easier to forget our fellow neighbors’ plights. This is when our brothers or sisters in humanity need us most.
I was reminded of this yesterday when I helped a gentleman jump his truck battery. How many overheated cars on the side of the highway had I watched hundreds drive past? How many physically disabled had I watched struggle to open doors as others walked around them? We’ve all seen (and some have experienced) these things, yet summer heat seems to bring on a mood of selfishness that locks us into our own problems.
I know I’ve observed the phenomenon since I was a toddler. Let’s not forget our neighbor this summer. It takes 30 minutes to help change a tire. It takes five minutes to jump a car battery or give someone stuck on the road side a couple bottles of water. It takes a minute to take some leftover baked goods to your friend across the street and it takes 30 seconds to hold a door. Whether it’s because you feel it’s right by God, you believe in Karma, or it just makes you feel good – let’s not forget that we’re all family and we all need a little help from time to time, even when it’s 110 degrees out.
Kay Crawford
Wickenburg
