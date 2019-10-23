Editor:
Regarding Casey Hanna: Congratulations on single-handedly making people dislike Wickenburg Ranch because of you and the constant yapping about how the Town isn’t making your personal fire station.
The bottom line is it all boils down to money. Hanna is subjecting the Town of Wickenburg to objection after objection because he didn’t do his homework before buying a home in Wickenburg Ranch.
Let’s face it, you have to be upper-middle class to wealthy to live there. It’s expensive.
He wants all of us regular people to pay for it by going after the Town of Wickenburg to fund his fire station before anything else in town gets bought or built. He (in essence) bought a Ferrari and now wants us to pay for his fuel. When I got my driver’s license at age 16, my parents told me I could buy any car, but I had to pay for it and the insurance.
You didn’t do your homework. Move if you don’t like it here.
Nobody will miss you.
Joyce Macheca
Wickenburg
