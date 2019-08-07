Editor:
I’d just like to thank the Peoria Foot and Ankle folks who have done so much for me and others over the past years and despite their lease ending at the hospital they found room at another location for their weekly visits so we don’t have to travel to their main office in Peoria.
Since the big announcement of the hiring of a foot and ankle doctor, by the hospital,
I tried to get an appointment and first it seemed noone knew when he would actually be here. I waited another week and there was still no start date but I was informed the doctor would not take Medicare, only cash and some insurances.
I appreciated that information as it keeps the majority of the long time patients still receiving great care from Peoria’s Dr. Moore.
David Lordan
Wickenburg
