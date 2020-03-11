Editor:
On behalf of the family of Donna McEntarffer, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to our family and friends for all of your thoughts, prayers, food, cards, and support. We would like to express our gratitude to Hospice of the West, Wickenburg Funeral Home, and Crissman Flowers, for the beautiful flower arrangements. Thank you to Pastor Duane Middleton for your heart felt service, Haulin’ Ash BBQ (Larry and Mike) for you delicious food. “Mom”, aka Granny and G.G., will be greatly missed.
Swiggett, Higareda, Espinosa and Gallagher families
Liz Gallagher
Wickenburg
