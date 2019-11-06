Editor:
The Wickenburg Christian Academy Swim Team had a wonderful season that ended on Oct. 26 at the Canyon Athletic Association State Meet. Our team of six secondary students finished in the top 10 in eight events, and the boys relay team received third place in the 200 yard freestyle relay. We are so thankful to Coach Tillapaugh and Coach King from the WHS swim team for allowing us to share practice lanes with them and for providing good workouts for our team. Also, our season would have ended early without the generosity of Wickenburg Ranch and its residents. They graciously allowed us to use their heated pool to finish practices for the season. We are so appreciative and look forward to next swim season.
Jenna Savage
and the WCA swim team
