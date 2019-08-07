Editor:
I bet many people did not know that K9 Konnection has a food bank, only for dogs. K9 Konnection is a rescue, rehome and adoption facility. The Wickenburg Police Department when they see a stray they bring the dog to the shelter and staff tries to locate the owner. If the dog has contact information in its collar or a chip the owner can be contacted. Otherwise the dog will be held for a reasonable amount of time. If no owner shows up the dog with go to the veterinarian for vaccinations and any other needs. The dogs will get some training before adopting them to their forever home.
If the dog owners are finding it difficult or impossible to feed their dogs, the food is to help make it possible for the owner to keep their pet. K9 Konnection does not deliver but food can be picked up at 903 East Wickenburg Way, in Wickenburg, 9 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday.
K9 Konnection is always seeking volunteers for event support, fostering, onsite help to care for the dogs, socializing the dogs, playing and exercise time. In addition, K9 Konnection is always seeking fundraising, toys, towels, office supplies, donations and donors.
If you are seeking a dog, all available dogs are available to see on K9 Konnection’s Facebook page or their website www.k9konnection.org. Appointments to see the dogs can be set up by calling (928)232-2611 or at the Surprise PetSmart every Saturday, noon – 4 p.m. more information email shirleyk9konnection@mail.com.
Brieanne Berg
Wickenburg
