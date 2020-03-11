Editor:
About eight years ago Inez Watts decided to move not into senior housing but into a home on West Yucca in Wickenburg.
She was about 90 years old and came to town looking for something to keep her busy. Inez’s answer to a long, healthy life was to stay busy, and she did, volunteering four days a week at the library, hospital and Town Hall.
Inez had traveled the world and chose to live her final years in the beautiful, little town of Wickenburg. Inez loved her neighborhood, lunch out with the girls, an afternoon glass of wine and time spent giving of herself to our town.
Inez passed away recently at the age of 98, a life well-lived. She will be greatly missed in her neighborhood.
Mary Wilburn
Wickenburg
