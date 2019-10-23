Editor:
The family of John Burden would like to sincerely thank Wickenburg for the kindness shown during Dad’s farewell party at the Los Caballeros Golf Club.
We are grateful to Rusty Gant for furnishing us with such an incredibly scenic and comfortable venue and to Joe Bistodeau for his wonderful work setting things up for us at the club. We greatly appreciated his calm and efficient presence, along with that of his terrific crew. Garrett, you’re going places.
Also, we would like to thank Vern Crissman for the amazing flowers. They were beautiful and Dad would have loved them.
We are tremendously grateful to Laura Remcheck and Kay of Acacia Heights Assisted Living in Peoria where Dad spent his last days in comfort, surrounded by the loving care of you both and the rest of the marvelous staff.
We’d also like to thank Wickenburg Funeral Home for taking care of so many details with such gracious compassion.
We are especially grateful to Tina Gallagher, Nyree Povee and Robert Spires for their constant kindness to Dad for five years. You saved the day countless times, well above the call of duty; Dad and his family would’ve been the poorer without your friendship and amazing care. You three are special angels, and Dad loved you all to bits. Our gratitude to you and your families will never end.
We were incredibly touched and so happy to see members of Wickenburg Fire Department that Dad loved so well arrive at the memorial; that was unexpected and we are grateful that they were there. We want to thank the fire department for saluting Dad. He would’ve been so very pleased!
Lastly, we wish to thank the friends and family of Dad’s who came to wish him a last bon voyage. It was lovely to see so many of the folks Dad loved and cared about so very much, and we greatly appreciated everyone’s kind words and fond memories.
Barbara Burden,
Sun City
Mary Ferguson, Dingwall, Scotland
Lynn Johnston,
Baker City, Oregon
