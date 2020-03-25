Editor:
The history of pandemics goes back millennia. Some 2,000 to 4,000 years ago diseases associated with lice and bed bugs were common in densely populated areas where the life span was 30 years of age, in comparison to 15 percent of rural counterparts that reached the age of 80.
In the year 165 A.D., what was believed to be smallpox devastated the Roman Empire, losing 20-30 percent of the population.
This virus first appeared in Asia 100 years earlier. The Black Death started in the Mongolian steppes of Asia in 1346 from infested fleas, spreading rapidly across Asia. The Chinese population was reduced from 123 million to 65 million. Even India and Asia Minor were covered with dead bodies.
It arrived in Europe carried by fleas that hid in pelts of fur traders, blankets and clothing. It reached the port of Messina, Sicily in the fall of 1347 aboard an Italian ship that harbored infected rats and the bacteria spread across Europe and North Africa terrorizing the masses.
This pneumonic form of the plague spread in densely populated areas of medieval cities, those who survived faced famine and economic collapse. Historians believed that one-third of the population – 20-30 million people – perished. According to historian William McNeil, Spanish Cortez captured Mexico City from the Aztecs because 56 million Amerindian lives were claimed from unknowingly infected blankets with smallpox, measles, tuberculosis and influenza during the Spanish conquest.
Today, humans spread pandemics through travel vacations.
We do not know what the future holds for Homo sapiens in the 21st Century and beyond, rogue nations can use laboratories to spread pandemics to their enemies without relying on the military.
We need to practice cleanliness, preparedness, self-sufficiency in research and production of medicine and related products, and not rely on other nations as some is done today.
We need education, not panic.
Milvia Stokes
Wickenburg
