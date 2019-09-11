Editor:
La Paz County has a great opportunity to attract new jobs and business investments that will generate needed tax revenue for our local schools, community colleges, fire departments and flood controls.
It’s an opportunity the county should not miss.
Our company, Alliance Metals USA, wants to bring construction and permanent jobs to a planned aluminum manufacturing facility located between Wenden and Salome.
The site is a vacant, closed-down cotton gin. We plan on investing $30 million in the jobs producing facility.
Our goal, our promise, is to be a good neighbor that will create jobs and tax revenue while safeguarding the environment in a beautiful part of Arizona.
We will be an environmentally responsible steward of the property. We are going through all the necessary and required government and environmental permitting processes and will satisfy all the required environmental safeguards and regulations.
Alliance Metals USA will install mitigation infrastructure and technology to curtail emissions and ensure air and water quality. We must achieve approvals from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in order to operate.
Our innovative operations will make our processes environmentally friendly. The cotton gins that previously operated on the same site produced 1,000 particulate emissions per day during ginning season. Our facility will also use a small amount of water. We will take significant steps to protect water supplies.
There will only be a couple of trucks per hour passing through the facility. We want to be a responsible neighbor. We will be providing more plans to La Paz County showing the minimal impact on traffic.
We know La Paz County is an outstanding place to live, raise a family and retire, but the county and McMullen Valley also needs new jobs and investments.
Our new jobs and investments will generate important tax revenue for local schools, community colleges, the region’s fire districts, as well as La Paz County overall.
There are skeptics and foes to the jobs and investment. Some of them are fueled by social media conspiracy theories and biased news stories that have had to be corrected because of factual errors. We have always been transparent about our plans for the property.
Alliance Metals USA, a new property owner in the county, is ready to be a community-minded employer and a good neighbor. We will safeguard air and water quality and bring new jobs to La Paz and the McMullen Valley. We want to answer our neighbors concerns and questions as the approval process for our facility moves forward.
We hope our investment will also open the door to more employers bringing jobs and investing in La Paz County.
We know that economic development is a priority for the Board of Supervisors and La Paz County’s small businesses, workers and residents.
We hope to be given a chance to earn the trust and confidence of the community as we generate critical jobs and tax revenue that will benefit all.
Loren Barton
Vice President
Alliance Metals USA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.