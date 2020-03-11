Editor:
As counselors for the Wickenburg Unified School District we are constantly reaching out to our community to help us meet the needs of our kids.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the generosity of our community. During the holidays, Wickenburg residents provided Christmas presents for every child on our Wrangler Wishes trees, which was hundreds of local kids. Last month as we mourned the loss of a beloved student at Wickenburg High School, the community rallied around to offer resources and support. We have local residents that drop off musical instruments to support kids that can’t afford one of their own. Others that walk along the golf course daily to pick up golf balls they then donate to students on the golf team and others that sponsor backpacks of food for kids each week. We are overwhelmed with the amount of support.
Thank you to the Cowboy Church, Shiloh Ranch Church, First Southern Baptist Church, The Place, Wickenburg Fire Department, Wickenburg Ranch, Rosewood Treatment Center, Wickenburg Community Hospital, Wickenburg Rotary, Wickenburg Chamber and all the local families and individuals who sponsor our kids and donate so generously.
With sincere thanks,
Wickenburg Unified School District Counselors
Diane Keith-Prohl, Amy Monesmith, Julie Macias and Rachel Willis
