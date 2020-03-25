Editor:
Wickenburg Business and Professional Women’s annual Fashion Show fundraiser March 14 to benefit its Mature Woman Scholarships was a resounding success. We are grateful to a number of businesses and individuals.
Fashions were provided by B-Wear Chic Fashion Boutique, Wickenburg Community Hospital Foundation Gift Shop, Refried Bean, Serape Bleu, and Carroll Trading Company. Silent auction items were donated by Edward Kirk, DDS, Los Caballeros Golf Club, Wickenburg Country Club, L’il Wick @ Wickenburg Ranch, Mind-Body-Spirit Massage, Wickenburg Sun, Bob and Marcia Bowen, do-Terra Essential Oils, Hair by Melody & Friends, and Arizona Cardinals tickets by Jackie Oliver. Raffle prizes were donated by El Ranchero, Sizzling Wok, Qorri’s, Charley’s Steak House, Anita’s Cocina, Wickenburg Community Hospital Foundation Gift Shop, Cowboy Cookin’, Ben’s Saddlery, Refried Bean, Rusty Rooster, Desert Caballeros Western Museum, Spurs, and Wickenburg BPW members.
We’d also like to thank everyone who attended, purchased raffle tickets, and bid on the silent auction items. All proceeds benefit our 2021 Mature Woman Scholarships, which have been awarded for more than 30 years to women in the Wickenburg area who are returning to school to re-enter the job market or upgrade job skills for a better-paying job.
Thank you again to everyone for their generosity.
Terry Dolan
President
Wickenburg Business & Professional Women
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.