Editor:
The Wickenburg Beer Fest held March 6 to benefit the shelter animals at the Humane Society of Wickenburg was a great success. The weather was perfect, the entertainment was great, and to top it all off … it was fun.
Many thanks to everyone who came out to enjoy the festivities and support a great cause. Thanks to our event partnership with the Town of Wickenburg and the Event Planning Committee: Sarah, Tonya, and Pamela – it was a pleasure working with you. To all the volunteers who donated their time to work the event and graciously donated to the raffle – we could not have done it without you. Thank you to our event sponsors: The Wickenburg Sun, Kwikprint, and Riata Saddles – you made this event possible. Thank you to the generous Arizona brewers: Black Bridge Brewery from Kingman, Uncle Bears Brewery from Gilbert, Thone Brewing Company from Glendale, Barrio Brewing Co. from Tucson, State 48 Brewery from Surprise, and Transplant City Beer Co. from Litchfield Park. Thank you to Melody Lamon, owner of Partners in Style, for sponsoring the first-place prize for the Mustache Contest.
The Humane Society of Wickenburg is so thankful to have such a wonderful, supportive community. It is the community support that makes it possible for us to continue to serve the animal welfare needs in our community and surrounding rural areas.
Tammy Hankins
Executive Director
Humane Society of Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.