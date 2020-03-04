Editor:
On behalf of the family of John Jones, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to our family and friends for all of your thoughts, prayers and support during this challenging time. We would also like to express our special gratitude to Pastor Rod and Wickenburg Bible Fellowship Church members for the beautiful service and reception provided for John’s Celebration of Life. The Jones family has been blessed to be part of the Wickenburg community for decades; the relationships formed and fostered throughout the years were realized and deeply appreciated at this difficult time of loss.
John Jones Family
Wickenburg
