Editor:
I would like to thank the workers on the front lines, business owners and leaders in our community who have stepped up to meet the unprecedented demands caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some business and services have literally been overrun by a human stampede, others have had to reduce hours or temporarily close and people have lost jobs. There are many (often behind the scenes) acts of kindness and sacrifice happening right now in our community and all over the world.
We will, of course, have 20/20 hindsight on what we could have done differently when this is all over, but I hope I never forget how people rose to the occasion during this crisis.
It is an honor to say I live in Wickenburg, Arizona.
Paula Brill
Wickenburg
