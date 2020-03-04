Editor:
On Thursday, Feb. 13 I went to CR&R to recycle.
As I pulled up to the recycle bin, a man with a truck was stopped there and he seemed to be searching for something. I asked him if he needed help, and he said he thought he’d thrown his truck keys in the bin with his recyclables.
The recycle bin was as full as I’ve ever seen it, but I went to the kiosk and told Cheryl the dilemma. She called some helpers and two young men, Bodie and Tito, came to the rescue.
Bodie jumped in the bin tossing things out looking for the keys. After unloading much of it, Cheryl talked to another worker, and he loaded the bin up and took it to the building to dump the contents so they could have a better chance of finding the keys.
I found out later that the keys were not found in the bin but in the back seat of the man’s truck.
But what an effort these employees made to help this man. And they did it cheerfully. I was impressed with their kindness and willingness to tackle such a messy job.
Thank you Cheryl, Bodie, and Tito for your very kind gesture.
Judy Denune
Winter Wickenburg resident
