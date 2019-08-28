Editor:
Today I was thinking back to the time I brought my aunt, Sharon Smith, home from a lengthy stay at the hospital in Sun City. Her prognosis was not good, she had multiple serious health issues, including kidney failure and CDiff. I struggled to find anyplace, or any home health care workers who would accept a patient with CDiff, as it is highly contagious. Luckily, the Wickenburg Hospital recommended I call Maria Cisneros, who owns 5 Caring Angels, for home health care. They told me they were the best, and they were right.
They gave my aunt excellent health care in her home 24/7, and she even became well enough to go out on fun day trips with the girls. The care they gave her went beyond only medical care, with daily massages, facials and hair care. They cooked great meals for her, helped her with her flowers, took her to appointments and shopping, and anything else she wanted.
Maria and the girls were with my aunt for a couple of years, dealing with her really serious health problems, and because of the care she received, she was able to live on her own for a time afterward.
I will always be grateful for the care and love they gave her in such low time of her life. She really enjoyed their company also.
Wickenburg is so lucky to have their service.
Carol Funderburgh
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.