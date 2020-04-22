Editor:
Wickenburg Unified School District would like to shout out a big thank you. So many individuals and organizations have been donating to our needs from masks to food. We don’t know the names of everyone, but we have been the recipients of so much generosity and are very grateful. Debra Loder has done an amazing job as our point person in the community for weekend food, along with the Elks, AZ Airnet and residents of Wickenburg Ranch to name a few. The Wickenburg community knows how to step up and we are benefiting from it once again.
WUSD Administration and
Valarie Shumway
Communications and Grants Specialist
Wickenburg Unified School District #9
