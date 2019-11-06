Editor:
In case you missed it department: Our neighbor to the west made a nationally televised program on Oct. 24. What!?
Jeopardy had two relevant single Jeopardy categories – the first being “Dance at the Wedding.” The $400 answer was “Beginning as a Hasidic melody, “Hava Nagila’ has become a tune for this best-known Israeli folk dance.” The question: “What is the Hora?”
The second category was “Have an Aguila” (How clever of those Jeopardy writers). This category was the last one on the board to be opened by a contestant and the $400 answer was “Aguila is Spanish for one of these birds.” Q: What is an eagle?
Wait for it, wait for it.
The last answer on the board, worth $1,000, was “Population 798, Aguila, Arizona lies just northwest of Phoenix in this most-populous Arizona county.” I know! I know!
Actually, one of the contestants knew as well.
Roger Berg
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.