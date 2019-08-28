Editor:
First off ,I would like to thank everyone that has supported me during my time as president of Wickenburg Little League. Thank you to all the coaches, umpires and all the other volunteers. A huge thank you to all our sponsors. Without all of you we couldn’t make this happen every year. I have learned so much during my time with the organization.
That being said, I have decided to resign my position as president. I have enjoyed the kids, the game, and the excitement that comes with the position. After six years of dedicating myself to the league it is time to allow someone else to have the opportunity to work with the kids and parents of Wickenburg.
We will hold our local elections on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at Wickenburg Christian Academy. If you are interested in this, or any board position, please contact me on the Wickenburg Little League Facebook page. I look forward to all the growth the incoming board will bring and experience.
Thank you for the memories my little leaguers.
Joetta Earls
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.