Editor:
Holy Cow!
What an udderly amazing surprise to learn that Wickenburg Christian Academy is the recipient of a $1,000 prize in celebration of National Dairy Month.
Obviously, the phone call from Donnie and the Safeway Farmily put me in a great mooood! For goodness shake, I thought you had made a miscowculation, so I really appreciate your udderstanding my surprise.
Not to be too cheesey, but I’m going to milk this chance to thank you for all you do in our commoonity for all it’s worth. (I’ll do my best to keep this condensed, but you curd just skim my note if you need to.)
Seriously, we rely on donations and grants pretty heavily to offset our expenses, so the award is definitely worth more than a gallon of ice cream ... and welcome at this pint in time. Rest assured your donation will be put to good use in the classrooooms.
So, before you head to the barn tonight, I want to make sure you know that the students of WCA think you and the Safeway Team are the cream of the crop, and we will be grateful until the cows come home!
Kevin P. Armstrong
Head of School, Stewardship & Advancement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.